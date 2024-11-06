Starbucks unveils 2024 holiday cups amid sales slump

Starbucks is set to rollout its 2024 holiday cups on Thursday.

According to CNN, the coffee chain describes the cups as having “familiar shades of Starbucks green and cranberry red paired with fondant-inspired soft pastels.”

Holiday cups are a Starbucks tradition that debuted in 1997. The original holiday cups did not have the notable red in it and it would be another two years until they would get their signature candy-apple shade.

The cups are typically a boosted revenue for the chain.

Last week, Starbucks reported a third straight quarter of declining sales and customer visits.