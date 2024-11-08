Skip to main content
Bexar County Democratic Party chairwoman announces resignation

Monica Ramirez Alcántara has chaired the position for four elections

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: Bexar County, Democrats, Elections, Monica Ramirez Alcántara, Vote 2024
Bexar County Democratic Party Chairwoman Monica Ramirez Alcántara. (Joshua Saunders, KSAT)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Monica Ramirez Alcántara, the chairwoman the Democratic Party for Bexar County, announced her resignation days after Donald Trump was elected 47th president of the United States in a comfortable victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Alcántara held the chair position for the past four elections, according to a memo posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“It has been my distinct honor to serve as County Chair of the Bexar County Democratic Party,” the email reads.

The email touches on points of interest during Alcántara’s tenure, including strategy implementation to help maintain Bexar County as a Democratic stronghold.

Alcántara said the reason for her resignation lies solely on “wanting to serve the voters of Bexar County in a different manner.”

She goes on to call for the County Executive Committee to elect Terri Flores Lopez to the open chair.

Alcántara’s resignation is effective upon the election of her successor, the email said.

The chairman of the Texas Democratic Pary, Gilberto Hinojosa, also announced his resignation on Friday. Hinojosa served as party chair since 2012.

About the Author
Mason Hickok headshot

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

