Texas State University looking to strengthen its ties with San Antonio

San Marcos, TEXAS – As Texas State University celebrates its 125th anniversary, the institution is deepening its connections with San Antonio, where many of its current students, alumni, and staff reside.

Located 50 miles north of the city, Texas State has historically been a hub for learning and growth, but is now increasingly turning its attention toward the Alamo City.

“We have about 130,000 alumni living between Austin and San Antonio,” said University President Kelly Damphousse.

He noted that while San Marcos is often seen as part of the Austin area, the university’s ties to San Antonio run deep. “A lot of our staff members and PAC members live south, actually in San Antonio,” he added.

Texas State is strategically expanding its presence in San Antonio through various initiatives, including student recruitment and alumni engagement.

“We’re purposeful about finding our place in San Antonio,” Damphousse said, emphasizing the university’s commitment to the area.

Part of this expansion includes the upcoming launch of an international campus in Querétaro, Mexico.

Damphousse highlighted the historical connection between Querétaro and San Antonio, noting that many of San Antonio’s missions were founded by monks and missionaries from Querétaro.

“We think that will strengthen our tie to San Antonio as well,” he explained.

As the university celebrates this milestone year, its focus is on future growth and partnerships that extend from Austin to San Antonio—and beyond.