Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
73º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

UTSA cancels classes Friday for ‘Day of Reflection’

The university says classes were canceled based on the ‘stress, anxiety and uncertainty’ felt among the university’s community

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Tags: UTSA, Education, Mental Health

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio announced all of its classes for Friday, Nov. 8 have been canceled.

In a news release, UTSA said it canceled classes on Friday based on the “stress, anxiety and uncertainty” felt among the university’s community.

“We’ve heard you, and we are committed to taking swifter, stronger actions to address these needs,” the university said in its Thursday news release. “Tomorrow (Friday), to support you and our entire campus community, we are canceling all classes to share a Day of Reflection for us to pause, reflect and care for one another. We encourage you to come to campus, lean into resources and participate in free support programming throughout the day.”

The university said it will offer counseling sessions, mental health screenings and therapy animals.

A university spokesperson confirmed to KSAT that the “Day of Reflection” is connected to the death of a student earlier this week.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that a UTSA student died by suicide on Wednesday morning.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Nate Kotisso headshot

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos