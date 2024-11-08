UTSA cancels classes Friday for ‘Day of Reflection’

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio announced all of its classes for Friday, Nov. 8 have been canceled.

Roadrunners, we are cancelling all classes tomorrow to share in a Day of Reflection and well-being support. We know there is a lot of stress and concern for many of you right now. Come to campus, lean into our resources and get connected. Let's pause, reflect and care for one… pic.twitter.com/q4tJ1GZAuq — UTSA (@UTSA) November 7, 2024

In a news release, UTSA said it canceled classes on Friday based on the “stress, anxiety and uncertainty” felt among the university’s community.

“We’ve heard you, and we are committed to taking swifter, stronger actions to address these needs,” the university said in its Thursday news release. “Tomorrow (Friday), to support you and our entire campus community, we are canceling all classes to share a Day of Reflection for us to pause, reflect and care for one another. We encourage you to come to campus, lean into resources and participate in free support programming throughout the day.”

The university said it will offer counseling sessions, mental health screenings and therapy animals.

A university spokesperson confirmed to KSAT that the “Day of Reflection” is connected to the death of a student earlier this week.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that a UTSA student died by suicide on Wednesday morning.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.