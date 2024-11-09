Election week brings big business to smalltown coffee shop after devastating 2023 crash

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – When you think of seasonal flavored drinks, what comes to mind? Pumpkin spice? Peppermint?

This week at Schottzy’s, it’s election-themed drinks.

“This is the ‘Merica menu,” Schottzy’s owner Kimberly Lane said. “I could feel the tension in the community and the world right now. And I was like, ‘Let’s just have some fun.’”

Flavors such as the “Trumpkin Spice Latte” and the “Coco Kamala Brew” are a part of this year’s election promotion.

“It doesn’t matter what side you’re on,” customer Madison Spinks said. “Despite everything that’s going on, at least, let’s just come together.”

Lane created the menu in hopes of putting a smile on the faces of her community after a divisive week. She also hopes it brings in sales to help her rebuild the shop’s brick-and-mortar location.

“It’s been a struggle,” Lane said.

In Dec. 2023, a devastating crash destroyed the La Coste shop. Lane said damages totaled more than $100,000. Through loans and daily sales, Schottzy’s reopened a temporary trailer in the parking lot.

“We’ve come a long way,” Lane said. “The community came out for us. They’re the only reason that we’re open today.”

Lane said the coffee shop is working on rebuilding its storefront location. Her goal is to reopen the location by Christmas Day.

“We’re going to have fun with it,” Lane said.

