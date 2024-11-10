SAPD says driver of vehicle that slammed into rolled-over vehicle dies

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said the driver of a vehicle that crashed into another vehicle died on the West Side.

Officers were dispatched to the collision around 3:30 a.m. Sunday along the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 90 near Historic Old Highway 90.

Police said, for an undetermined reason, one vehicle rolled onto the main lanes of U.S. Highway 90.

A short time later, a second vehicle collided with the first vehicle. Authorities said the driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The condition of the first vehicle driver is not yet known.

U.S. Highway 90 eastbound was shut down for hours Sunday morning as police investigated the scene and cleared the highway.