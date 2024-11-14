Skip to main content
New $68M recycling center debuts at Balcones Recycling

The 145,000-sqaure-foot facility is opening ahead of the holiday season

Halee Powers, Content Gatherer

The City of San Antonio Solid Waste Department has announced its new Materials Recovery Facility at Balcones Recycling.

Just in time for the holidays, the 145,000-square-foot facility features the first fully automated container line, making it the most automated facility in the country.

It will market recovered recyclable materials across North America and process both residential and commercial sing-stream material for our city and surrounding areas.

The facility is located off Freeport Rd. and Loop 410.

The center represents an investment of $68 million for the city’s recycling program.

