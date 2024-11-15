Skip to main content
2 victims of triple shooting in Stone Oak identified

Man, 25, shot 60-year-woman, 59-year-old man before shooting himself, SAPD says

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

SAPD responded to a call for a shooting around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 17900 block of Winter Hill. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified two people who police said were shot and killed by a family member at a home in Stone Oak.

According to a preliminary report from the San Antonio Police Department, officers responded to a call for a shooting around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 17900 block of Winter Hill.

The report said that a 25-year-old man shot a 59-year-old man inside the home and then followed a 60-year-old woman outside of the residence and shot her. The younger man then shot himself, police said.

The woman was identified as Yolanda Keller.

The older man was identified as Brian J. Keller, who was critically wounded and later died at a hospital.

The younger man was also critically wounded, police said.

He could face capital murder and aggravated assault charges.

Police said the three people were family members who lived in the home but didn’t specify their relationship.

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT.

Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT.

