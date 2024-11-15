Breaking down what SAISD wants if the San Antonio Missions build a downtown stadium

SAN ANTONIO – If the San Antonio Missions want to build a new downtown ballpark, the San Antonio Independent School District has a list of conditions it wants met to sell the land to the team.

In addition to the district’s terms, what do the city and Bexar County need to fund the stadium’s construction?

KSAT City Hall reporter Garrett Brnger joined anchors Steve Spriester and Myra Arthur to discuss the school district’s conditions and more.

More coverage of a proposed San Antonio Missions ballpark coverage on KSAT: