San Antonio Spurs unveil Nike NBA City Edition jerseys for the 2024-2025 season

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs unveiled their 2024-2025 NBA City Edition uniforms, which pay tribute to the 1970s and the city’s growth and transformation following the 1968 Hemisfair World Fair.

Continuing from last season, the team said they are expanding on the Hemisfair origin storyline by featuring designs from the ‘70s era on a crystal blue jersey.

Those features include the “San Antonio” wordmark across the chest, a checkered pattern down each of the shorts, representing the Tower of Americas logo, and a retro emblem that pays tribute to the sky-high icon of San Antonio’s downtown.

Becky Kimbro, senior vice president of brand engagement for Spurs Sports & Entertainment, said the team’s uniform is as unique as San Antonio’s, adding elements of the city’s history is woven throughout the design.

“This season’s NBA City Edition uniforms mark the next chapter of San Antonio’s coming-of-age as pivotal cultural shifts in the ‘70s moved the city forward,” Kimbro said.

For fans, the first chance to see them live is next Thursday when they play against the Utah Jazz.

In addition to the team’s announcement, Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama made headlines after his debut in a short film, which announced the launch of the city-edition jerseys league-wide.

In the film, Wembanyama sits by himself at a locker and shares the core message: “This jersey isn’t mine, it’s yours, but is it cool if I borrow it for a while?,” as it transitioned through other players’ names on jerseys, including Spurs legends Manu Ginobili and George Gervin, who made cameos in the video.

For those wanting to purchase a new jersey, visit SpursFanShop.com or go to the fan shops inside the Frost Bank Center and at The Rock at La Cantera.