San Antonio STEM Week engages students in science careers

SAN ANTONIO – STEM Week is coming back to San Antonio on Nov. 19 and 20.

The yearly event aims to encourage more than 2,000 middle school students to consider a career in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematic fields.

CORE4STEM is organized by the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Port San Antonio as a way to boost the local workforce, all while encouraging Hispanic students to jump in the industry.

“We found out the best time to talk to these students was middle school, so they can really grasp the attention of key middle school students and help them realize that they can have a career in STEM related fields,” said Hispanic Chamber President and CEO Luis Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is passionate about helping students learn about all the ways they can succeed in these industries, while also increasing Hispanic representation in them. According to the U.S. Department of Education, less than 2% of the STEM workforce is Hispanic.

This year’s CORE4STEM events will feature speakers, working professionals, and interactive exhibits where students can get hands on experience with STEM technology. That includes the robotics of First in Texas, a nonprofit dedicated to helping underprivileged students get access to technology.

“We have astrophysicists, medical doctors, we have people doing amazing things in our org, that have been part of our org, and we’re proud to welcome them back as alumni, sponsors, and mentors of teams,” said Executive Director Jason Arms.

You can learn more about CORE4STEM and the schedule of events online here.