🌟 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Rotary Ice Rink, Zoo Lights, Ryan Castro & Blessd

Hello! Welcome to the weekend. Even though we’re only halfway through November, several places are getting into the holiday spirit!

Some of those places are close to home, such as some coffee chains bringing back holiday drinks.

Recommended Videos

If you feel like taking a trip to New Braunfels, you might enjoy watching Christmas lights at Santa’s Ranch, or you could stroll through the San Antonio Zoo during Zoo Lights starting Saturday!

Have you started putting up those Christmas lights or begun to decorate for the holidays? If you have, KSAT loves to see what the community is up to! Post your holiday photos on KSAT Connect.

Happening over the weekend:

LA VILLITA MARKET DAYS: Maverick Plaza will transform into an Maverick Plaza will transform into an open-air marketplace from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at La Villita Historic Arts Village, located at 418 Villita St. Market Days take place every Saturday. Visitors can enjoy arts and crafts, witness live cooking demonstrations and more.

MARKET DAYS: Visit the Visit the Pearl for Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to shop for local produce and meat. You could also go to the Makers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. to view and shop from over 40 local artisans making culinary-inspired home goods, such as pottery and wood crafts. The Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Pkwy.

ROTARY ICE RINK: The ice rink in Travis Park returns starting on Nov. 15 until Jan. 5. The rink will be open from 5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5-11 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and during school holidays and 1-8 p.m. on Sundays. Holiday hours can be found The ice rink in Travis Park returns starting on Nov. 15 until Jan. 5. The rink will be open from 5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5-11 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and during school holidays and 1-8 p.m. on Sundays. Holiday hours can be found online . General admission tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased here

SANTA’S RANCH: The drive-thru Christmas lights park has opened its doors to the public and will remain open nightly until Jan. 4. The drive-thru Christmas lights park has opened its doors to the public and will remain open nightly until Jan. 4. Santa’s Ranch is open from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. every Friday through Saturday and 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday in New Braunfels, 9561 Interstate 35 North. A single pass is $37 per vehicle and $72 for a season pass.

SEAWORLD SAN ANTONIO: The park has welcomed back its The park has welcomed back its Christmas Celebration with twinkling lights across SeaWorld until Jan. 5. The celebration is included with park admission.

“THE BIAS INSIDE US”: The The San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum will be hosting “The Bias Inside Us,” a Smithsonian traveling exhibit until Nov. 17. The free exhibit is a community engagement project about the science and history of bias and how people address it. The event is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. SAAACAM encourages young adults ages 11 to 25 to attend, but the event is open to all.

ZOO LIGHTS: The San Antonio Zoo will bring back a beloved tradition starting Nov. 16 until Dec. 31. The San Antonio Zoo will bring back a beloved tradition starting Nov. 16 until Dec. 31. Zoo Lights is free for members and is included with standard admissions to watch an array of dazzling lights and enjoy holiday experiences.

Friday, Nov. 15

SAN ANTONIO SPURS: The NBA basketball team faces off the Los Angeles Lakers at 6:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available The NBA basketball team faces off the Los Angeles Lakers at 6:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available online

Saturday, Nov. 16

OUTDOOR FILM SERIES: The The Mission Marquee Plaza will have host a free movie screening for “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” from 6-10:30 p.m.

PICKLEBALL: Hemisfair will host its free monthly pickleball sessions from 9 a.m. to noon at 630 E Nueva St. Guests are recommended to bring their own paddle, and the games will be played on a first-come, first-served basis. Check-in begins 30 minutes before the event starts at the entrance of Civic Park. More information can be found Hemisfair will host its free monthly pickleball sessions from 9 a.m. to noon at 630 E Nueva St. Guests are recommended to bring their own paddle, and the games will be played on a first-come, first-served basis. Check-in begins 30 minutes before the event starts at the entrance of Civic Park. More information can be found online

VIR DAS: The comedian will bring his “Mind Fool Tour” to the Aztec Theatre starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are available The comedian will bring his “Mind Fool Tour” to the Aztec Theatre starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online

Sunday, Nov. 17