San Antonio Zoo prepares for return of Zoo Lights this holiday season

The San Antonio Zoo will unveil its annual Zoo Lights for the holiday season this Saturday.

From Nov. 16 to Dec. 31, the zoo will transform into an array of dazzling lights, holiday music and other whimsical holiday experiences.

This year’s festivities will feature a new Lakeside Lightshow in Zootennial Plaza. The show will have sky lights with dancing beams alongside flamingos, reflecting off the lake and carousel.

There will be 3D animal displays featured throughout the zoo. Guests can see animals like lions, rhinos and hippos lit up for great picture opportunities.

Aside from the light displays, the zoo will also feature a holiday menu for zoogoers. Guests will be able to enjoy hot chocolate, apple cider, cinnamon pretzels, loaded churros and winter-inspired cocktails.

The lights, which are powered by CPS Energy, have been nominated by the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

“We are thankful for our partnership with CPS Energy, helping to make Zoo Lights brighter, energy efficient, and more magical each year,” said Tim Morrow, president & CEO of San Antonio Zoo.

Though the partnership with CPS Energy, Zoo Lights will be environmentally friendly, with over 95% being LED, reducing power usage by 75-90% compared to traditional lights.

“The San Antonio Zoo’s commitment to conservation and education aligns with our values, and it’s great to see miles of LED lights, which use less power,” said KJ Feder, senior director of Community Engagement and Corporate Responsibility.

Zoo Lights is free for members and included with standard admissions.

You can learn more about the holiday event by clicking here.