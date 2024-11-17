BCSO searching for missing woman with medical conditions last seen in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman.

Heaven Lee Hernandez, 20, was last seen exiting the Center for Healthcare Services at 601 North Frio Street.

Deputies said Hernandez is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office said Hernandez has been diagnosed with unspecified medical conditions.

Hernandez has a tattoo sleeve on her left arm. She also has the word “Ambition” tattooed on her right arm, deputies said.

Anyone with information about Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or missingpersons@bexar.org.