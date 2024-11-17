Skip to main content
BCSO searching for missing woman with medical conditions last seen in downtown San Antonio

Heaven Lee Hernandez is 5 feet, 2 inches tall

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: BCSO, Missing
Heaven Lee Hernandez.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman.

Heaven Lee Hernandez, 20, was last seen exiting the Center for Healthcare Services at 601 North Frio Street.

Deputies said Hernandez is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office said Hernandez has been diagnosed with unspecified medical conditions.

Hernandez has a tattoo sleeve on her left arm. She also has the word “Ambition” tattooed on her right arm, deputies said.

Anyone with information about Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or missingpersons@bexar.org.

About the Author
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

