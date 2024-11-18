Light the World Giving Machines return to the Pearl

SAN ANTONIO – We’ve all put change in a vending machine, but the items you can buy through these kiosks can make a real change to some local nonprofit organizations.

The Light the World Giving Machine kiosks will return to the Pearl for three weeks this holiday season.

Recommended Videos

The Giving Machines look like big red vending machines, but instead of dispensing snacks and sodas, people can purchase things like meals, hygiene kits, developmental toys and medical devices. The gifts range from $1 to $200 each.

Last year, the Light the World Giving Machines collected more than $100,000 for five local charities.

In 2024, the Giving Machines will return to the Cellar’s Pavilion at the Pearl in San Antonio from Nov. 19 through Dec. 8, providing a fun and meaningful experience for individuals, families and organizations to come together in the giving spirit.

The Light the World Giving Machines are a small and simple way to do great things for the San Antonio community.

How to use the Giving Machines

People can go up to the kiosk and view the variety of gifts. The options are shown on a card with a picture of the gift, the price of the item and the corresponding charity.

People can pay for an item with a debit or credit card or make a digital payment. After a purchase is complete, the card will drop into a collection bin symbolizing the gift being sent.

The Giving Machines will provide receipts for givers’ tax purposes.

The Giving Machines are sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as part of the “Light the World” campaign. All operational costs are covered 100% by the Church, so every dollar donated at the Light the World Giving Machines goes entirely to charities to support their missions.

The 2024 Giving Machines will benefit the following local charities:

San Antonio Food Bank

The San Antonio Food Bank helps feed more than 100,000 people every week and offers programs that help individuals and families gain long-term food security. The Giving Machines will give people options to help feed people in our community.

Feed seven people - $1

Feed 70 people - $10

Feed 175 people - $25

Feed 350 people - $50

Feed 700 people - $100

Wish for Our Heroes

Wish for Our Heroes provides resources to active-duty military members. Through the Giving Machine, people can help pay for some common expenses that can improve the quality of military families’ lives.

Cranial helmet for an infant - $150

Basic needs to help a military family during a deployment - $100

Car repairs - $75

Housing expenses like utilities, mortgage or rent - $25

Medical expenses not covered by Tricare - $10

Alamo Head Injury Association

Alamo Head Injury Association strives to improve the quality of life for survivors of acquired brain injury and their families and caretakers. A purchase from the Giving Machine — ranging between $5 and $100 — will provide them with brain games and toys, cover activity fees or help modify a home to make it more accessible.

Fidgets and apps that help train the brain and increase neuroplasticity - $5

Feed a survivor during a monthly support group - $10

Brain games and toys - $20

Activity fee for equine therapy or field trip - $40

Home modification help for a brain injury survivor - $100

Vibrant Works

Vibrant Works, formerly known as the Lighthouse for the Blind, champions the rights of people who are blind or visually impaired. Through the Giving Machine, people can help in that mission by purchasing some commonly needed items.

Tactile locator dots - $5

Children’s book in Braille - $15

A white cane - $50

One hour of orientation & mobility training - $75

One appointment at the low-vision clinic - $200

Catholic Charities of San Antonio

Catholic Charities helps people in our community with food, shelter, education, immigration and more. The charity has asked for the following items to be available for purchase through the Giving Machines.