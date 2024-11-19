Bexar County Clerk’s Office warns of phone scam targeting residents

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Clerk’s Office has a warning for residents about a phone scam circulating.

According to a news release, employees in the Bexar County Clerk’s Office have fielded numerous calls recently from residents saying that a person is calling them and informing them that they have an outstanding warrant.

The Bexar County Clerk’s Office wants residents to know that they do not demand payment over the phone, nor will they ask for personal information.

If a resident would like to verify the authenticity of a call, they need to hang up and call the clerk’s office at 210-335-2106.

Residents can also contact a local law enforcement agency if they receive a call demanding payment for an outstanding warrant.

