Salvation Army seeks to fill 100 bell ringer spots in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – As the holiday season approaches, the Salvation Army in Bexar County seeks help filling more than 100 bell-ringing locations for its annual Red Kettle Campaign.

The campaign, the organization’s largest fundraiser, began last week and runs through Dec. 24. Salvation Army officials aim to have every site staffed during all operating hours. Both volunteer and paid positions are available to keep the campaign running smoothly.

“The worst case scenario is that some of our locations could remain empty at various times,” Area Commander Capt. Josh Robinett said. “During periods when a bell is silent, a kettle cannot raise any money.

Red Kettles are set up at most local Walmart and Sam’s Club stores, Hobby Lobby, Bass Pro Shops, and select mall locations.

Community members can get involved in several ways. Individuals can sign up to volunteer for a shift, while corporations and organizations can staff a kettle as a group. Businesses also have the option to adopt an online kettle and gather donations through email or social media.

All shifts and locations throughout San Antonio remain open for sign-ups.

Volunteers can sign up at RegisterToRing.com. Those interested in paid positions can call 210-352-2000.