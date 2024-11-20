Planning to attend 43rd annual Ford Holiday River Parade? Here’s what you need to know

Illuminated floats will light up San Antonio River Walk for Ford Holiday River Parade

SAN ANTONIO – A beloved holiday downtown tradition returns for its 43rd year this November.

The Ford Holiday River Parade, a celebration held the day after Thanksgiving, will light up downtown San Antonio with illuminated floats, holiday lights and costumed participants.

This year’s theme is “Toy Box Adventures.” Frost Bank CEO Phil Green will serve as the parade’s grand marshal.

The four-mile route parade starts at 6 p.m. on Nov. 29 at the Tobin Center. The lighting of the River Walk will begin at 7 p.m. The parade is expected to end at 9 p.m.

The River Walk will close to the general public starting at 4 p.m., but it will be reopened for ticket holders at 5 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy watching the illuminated floats glide along the River Walk, surrounded by over 2,250 strings with 100,000 holiday lights.

There are several free viewing areas along the route where you can bring your own chair on a first-come, first-served basis.

However, if you would rather watch from the Arneson River Theatre or selected route areas, tickets will range from $12.50 to $40. Children ages 2 and younger do not require a ticket.

Heads up, attendees: strollers, carriers or ice chests are not allowed at the River Walk for the event.

For more additional details on the parade and where to find tickets, click here.