Local News

Morgan’s Wonderland partners with SeaWorld San Antonio for holiday event

Free SeaWorld Christmas Celebration entry for Morgan’s Wonderland season pass holders

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SeaWorld Christmas Celebration. (Courtesy of SeaWorld San Antonio)

SAN ANTONIO – Morgan’s Wonderland announced a partnership on Monday with SeaWorld San Antonio for the holiday season.

Season pass holders to Morgan’s Wonderland can receive free access from Nov. 25 through Jan. 5 to SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration, a news release said.

SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration features animals, presentations, Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer, and what the theme park considers the largest light display in Texas.

Attendees of the Christmas-themed extravaganza can also secure SeaWorld season passes for as low as $52, the release said.

For more information on Morgan’s Wonderland, click here.

