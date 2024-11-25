Morgan’s Wonderland partners with SeaWorld San Antonio for holiday event

SAN ANTONIO – Morgan’s Wonderland announced a partnership on Monday with SeaWorld San Antonio for the holiday season.

Season pass holders to Morgan’s Wonderland can receive free access from Nov. 25 through Jan. 5 to SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration, a news release said.

SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration features animals, presentations, Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer, and what the theme park considers the largest light display in Texas.

Attendees of the Christmas-themed extravaganza can also secure SeaWorld season passes for as low as $52, the release said.

