SAFD crews battle fire at Northeast Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Fire Department crews are battling a fire at an apartment complex on the city’s Northeast Side.

The fire started before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday near Thousand Oaks Drive and Wetmore Road.

SAFD reported seeing heavy fire on the building’s first floor.

Footage shows large fire trucks positioned throughout the complex as firefighters worked to contain the flames.

Officials say an entire building is involved, with part of the roof already collapsed.

Strong winds are adding to the challenge of extinguishing the fire.

No injuries have been reported. Residents were displaced, but an exact number was unknown, according to initial updates from the fire department.

Early indications suggest the fire may have started in a fireplace, but the cause remains under investigation.