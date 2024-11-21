City of San Antonio declares overdoses a public health crisis

The City of San Antonio is taking a stand against overdoses in our city.

The San Antonio City Council on Thursday passed a resolution that now declares overdoses a public health crisis.

Recommended Videos

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 107,543 died from drug overdoses in 2023. In Bexar County, about nine people die every week from an overdose.

Bexar County has a higher mortality rate than the statewide average for both stimulant- and opioid-related deaths, with 58% of overdose deaths by drugs in Bexar County, a news release from the city said.

Thursday’s resolution will focus on strengthening prevention and harm reduction programs. So far, the city has allocated nearly $1 million from opioid settlement funds to the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District for fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

“Today’s resolution marks a crucial step forward in our commitment to protecting the overall health of our community,” said Dr. Claude A. Jacob, Metro Health director. “The rising number of overdose-related deaths, both nationally and locally, demands urgent action and ongoing vigilance. Together, we are expanding our response to this crisis by ensuring that more individuals have access to the care and the services that they need to heal and thrive.”

The City of San Antonio is set to partner with Bexar County, community organizations, health care providers and public safety agencies to respond to crises and create a safer community.

“Our local harm reduction organizations that are on the frontlines of the opioid crisis have been calling for San Antonio to tackle this epidemic that has tragically cut too many lives short,” said District 5 Councilmember Teri Castillo. “This resolution is more than just words on a paper – it is a call to recognize that when we scale our efforts with the County, we can save more lives.”

The resolution is just another way the city is helping fight overdose.

Rise Recovery revealed the first Narcan vending machine in San Antonio earlier this month.

The Narcan vending machine was introduced at Rise Recovery’s Charlie Naylor Recovery Campus on the North Side.

If used within five minutes of an overdose, Narcan has an 80% success rate. Narcan is also available over the counter at pharmacies. Two doses cost approximately $45.

You can find a list of resources on our Fighting Fentanyl page.