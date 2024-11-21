Windcrest Little League looks for community help to replace stolen field maintenance gear

WINDCREST, Texas – Another stolen vehicle has been reported in the San Antonio area, but it might not be one you’ve seen before.

Windcrest Little League volunteers said someone stole the Gator used for field maintenance. Replacing it could cost the league thousands.

“It’s definitely a loss,” Windcrest Little League coach Trey McHaney said. “It allows us to prepare our fields before every game.”

The stolen Gator was stored in the back of the four playing fields, hundreds of feet away from the parking lot.

The league reported the theft to the Windcrest Police Department. McHaney said the department’s investigation remains ongoing, but the team’s insurance company said it won’t cover the cost.

“We’ve been making do,” McHaney said.

The community has stepped up to help in the meantime.

“We’ve had residents that have volunteered to help and bring their own Gators down to use, but certainly, we’d like to get it replaced,” Windcrest Mayor Pro Tem Cindy Strzelecki said.

According to the city, theft has been on the rise. Here’s a breakdown of reported thefts over the last couple of years:

Across 2022: 322 thefts

Across 2023: 380 thefts

January-November 2024: 472 thefts

The team said it is currently crowdsourcing to buy a new Gator, but they have no timeline to replace it.

“It’s all volunteer work, so literally everything that’s done here from cutting grass to doing the lines,” McHaney said. “We’re all just here.”

For more information on the Windcrest Little League, click here.