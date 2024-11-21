Witte Museum’s Conference on Texas to discuss slavery’s impact in our state

SAN ANTONIO – The Witte Museum has announced “Ode to Juneteenth: Slavery in Texas” as the theme for its eighth annual Conference on Texas.

The theme is a timely topic that resonates nationally, reflecting broader conversations on race and history but also takes a look on Texas’ past, according to a news release.

Recommended Videos

“At the Witte Museum, we’re proud to lead and curate this conference, connecting top scholars with the community to explore Texas’ history on such an important subject,” said Dirk Elmendorf, CEO and President of the Witte Museum.

The conference, scheduled for Dec. 5 and 6, is expected to be an essential and innovative contribution to the ongoing discussion of America’s past and future.

Headlining the conference is Annette Gordon-Reed, a MacArthur Genius, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and a New York Times bestselling author.

Topics expected to be covered during the two-day conference will include, the history of slavery in Texas, the role of enslaved labor in the Texas economy and the legacies of slavery impacting African Americans in Texas communities today.

“With the expertise of groundbreaking researchers, this event is a unique chance to uncover the past and understand how it shaped the Texas we know today. It’s an exciting opportunity to inspire conversation and build a more informed future together,” Elmendorf said.

Tickets for the event and more information about the conference can be found here.