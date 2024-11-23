Two of 3 victims killed in deadly South Side hit-and-run crash have been identified

The Vincent J. M. Di Maio Forensic Science Center, which is also known as the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office, is located on the Northwest Side of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified two of the three victims killed in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Friday morning.

Leslie Salas Dominguez, 25, and Yareli Salas Dominguez, 22, were pronounced dead at the scene around 5 a.m. Friday near U.S. Highway 281 and Roosevelt Avenue after a man rear-ended their three-person vehicle.

After the initial crash, police said the three-person vehicle was sent into oncoming traffic where it collided with another car.

The identity of the third person killed in the vehicle has not been confirmed, the medical examiner’s office said.

San Antonio police said the driver of the third vehicle was rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The driver, who authorities said started the crash, fled the scene on foot. However, San Antonio police later caught up with him and took him into custody.

KSAT reached out to SAPD on Saturday for more information on the suspect but has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story with more details as they are made available.

