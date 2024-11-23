Skip to main content
Texan actors Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson seen on set in Austin

It’s unclear what project the actors were working on

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

File - Actors Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson

AUSTIN, Texas – Actors Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson were seen filming in the state capital, according to a social media post.

In the photo, the Texas natives appear to be in front of an Austin clothing store, Billy Reid, which is located in the 1200 block of Congress Avenue.

The social media account, @365thingsaustin, posted the photo on Thursday.

However, some Instagram users commented below, claiming the pair were seen in Austin “eight days ago” or that they also saw the crew last Wednesday.

That would mean McConaughey and Harrelson were spotted in South Congress on Nov. 13.

It’s uncertain what project the actors were on set for.

