The Nutcracker ballet dances into San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Few events signal the start of the holiday season more than the Nutcracker. Fans of the world-famous ballet will have an opportunity to see the show live in San Antonio.

The ballet will play at the Lila Cockrell Theater during the weekend after Thanksgiving.

The performers are locals with the San Antonio Dance Company. Many of them are teenagers, who have been ballet-trained since they were younger children.

Olivia Giuliana Negron, 13, who plays the show’s main character Clara, receives a nutcracker as a gift and later falls asleep and dreams about a prince.

“It symbolizes the magic of Christmas [and] how everything can come to life,” said Negron.

Negron also told KSAT that the cast has been rehearsing for the show since July.

“We have amazing teachers that really put their time and effort into making this production really beautiful, magical and amazing,” said Negron.

Cast members told KSAT they’re ready to dazzle the Alamo City.

“I like inspiring little kids,” Abcde Bannister, 19, said. “I remember watching my first ‘Nutcracker,’ and I’d like to do the same for other kids and inspire them.”

Azriel Bannister, 15, said the show has something for everyone to enjoy.

“Ballet is for everyone. It’s just another art like any other painting, drawing or sculpting,” Azriel Bannister said.

The Nutcracker plays at the Lila Cockrell Theater on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Tickets are still available.

Click here for more information.