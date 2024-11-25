Children among 13 migrants rescued by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Big Bend National Park

U.S. Border Patrol Agents and National Park Service Rangers rescued 13 migrants in Big Bend National Park earlier this month.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the migrants were rescued on Nov. 16. Children were among some of the migrants rescued.

“This rescue highlights the indifference smuggling organizations have for human life,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Marco Cervantes.

The migrants were found in a remote area near San Vicente Road after being abandoned by human smugglers. One migrant was able to call 911 and get help. All migrants were evaluated by medical personnel and found to be healthy.

“Our agents are committed to protecting human lives and we urge everyone to avoid placing trust in these criminal networks. Smugglers do not care about human lives, they only care about profits,” Cervantes said.

Big Bend National Park spans more than 800,000 acres of rugged terrain along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Border Patrol officials say many migrants are lured by false promises of a safe and easy journey from smugglers, only to be abandoned in the ever-changing climate of the park.