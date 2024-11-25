Silver Alert issued for Medina County woman diagnosed with cognitive impairment

HONDO, Texas – A Silver Alert was issued Monday for a Medina County woman diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.
The Medina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Bettye Noack, 70.
Noack was last seen at 9 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of US Highway 90 East in Castroville.
She may be traveling in a blue 2015 Nissan Titan with Texas license plate JGB5737. The left side of the vehicle has a scratch.
Medina County sheriff’s officials believe Noack’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.
Anyone with information regarding Noack is asked to call the Medina County Sheriff’s Office at 830-741-6153.