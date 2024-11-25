Skip to main content
Silver Alert issued for Medina County woman diagnosed with cognitive impairment

Bettye Noack last seen Monday morning in Castroville

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Silver Alert, Medina County
A Silver Alert was issued for Bettye Noack, 70. She was seen in Castroville on Nov. 25. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

HONDO, Texas – A Silver Alert was issued Monday for a Medina County woman diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Bettye Noack, 70.

Noack was last seen at 9 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of US Highway 90 East in Castroville.

She may be traveling in a blue 2015 Nissan Titan with Texas license plate JGB5737. The left side of the vehicle has a scratch.

Medina County sheriff’s officials believe Noack’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding Noack is asked to call the Medina County Sheriff’s Office at 830-741-6153.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

