Skip to main content
Clear icon
70º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Voluntary weapons exchange draws hundreds of Bexar County residents to Alamodome

More than 500 guns were exchanged for H-E-B gift cards on Sunday

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Renne Estrada, Intern

Tags: San Antonio, Weapon Exchange, Alamodome, City Council
Voluntary weapons exchange at the Alamodome. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of people came out to the Alamodome on Sunday to trade in their guns for money. District 9 Councilman John Courage hosted the event and said he just wants people to feel safe in their homes.

The voluntary gun exchange brought in more than 550 weapons, all in working condition, not including broken or toy guns, in exchange for H-E-B gift cards.

Recommended Videos

“One guy walked away with $650 in gift cards for the weapons he turned in,” Courage said. “Our goal is to make people feel safer in their homes. There are too many people who are committing suicide in their own homes. There are too many cases of domestic violence and women being murdered in their homes with a handgun. There are too many cases of children finding weapons in the home.”

The reason for people who are donating these guns are all different but they all have a similar goal in mind - safety.

“I’m going to have to go into a retirement home, and I am not gonna be able to take a gun into a retirement home,” a former gun owner named Shannah said. “I would have no other way to dispose of it, and I don’t think I can give it to Goodwill.”

“Having guns in the house, you’ve got to lock them up,” another former gun owner named Randy said. “You’ve got to take care of them. You’ve got to maintain them. And if you’re not going to use them, get rid of them.”

The guns that people are giving up will never be used again.

“Every weapon we collect will be destroyed,” Courage said. “It will never get a chance to get back out on the street to harm anybody or to be used in a crime.”

“I think it’s a brilliant idea,” Randy said. “I think the more guns off the street, the better it is for everyone.”

This isn’t the first year of the weapons exchange, and Courage hopes it isn’t the last either.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Zaria Oates headshot

Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24. Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma. She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Ricardo Moreno headshot

Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT. Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news. When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos