Exhibit in downtown San Antonio honors Hispanic actors, television personalities

SAN ANTONIO – A new exhibit in downtown San Antonio is celebrating the rich legacy of Hispanic actors and television personalities.

The “Herencia del Cine Exhibit” showcases Bexar County’s contributions to film history, spanning from 1927 to the present.

Located at the Bexar County Archives Building on East Nueva Street, the exhibit explores the region’s deep connections to the film industry and its cultural impact.

The exhibit’s creator emphasized the importance of highlighting this legacy, noting that it reflects the talent and influence of San Antonians in shaping film and television.

Visitors can view the exhibit through January. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has free admission.