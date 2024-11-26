Skip to main content
KSAT Q&A: Texas Monthly’s Mimi Swartz discusses San Antonio’s economy

Steve Spriester, Anchor/Reporter

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Monthly’s Mimi Swartz came on KSAT Q&A to discuss an article she authored about San Antonio. Swartz described the Alamo City as booming but highlighted persistent challenges, including a poverty rate that’s hovered between 18% and 20% since the 1960s. While reflecting on her childhood in San Antonio, Swartz said certain city areas were underdeveloped. In the present day, Swartz shared that although San Antonio boasts an unemployment rate of just 4%, she characterized it as a place built for the “working poor.”

Steve Spriester started at KSAT in 1995 as a general assignments reporter. Now, he anchors the station's top-rated 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

Myra Arthur is passionate about San Antonio and sharing its stories. She graduated high school in the Alamo City and always wanted to anchor and report in her hometown. Myra anchors KSAT News at 6:00 p.m. and hosts and reports for the streaming show, KSAT Explains. She joined KSAT in 2012 after anchoring and reporting in Waco and Corpus Christi.

