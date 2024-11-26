KSAT Q&A: Texas Monthly’s Mimi Swartz discusses San Antonio’s economy

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Monthly’s Mimi Swartz came on KSAT Q&A to discuss an article she authored about San Antonio. Swartz described the Alamo City as booming but highlighted persistent challenges, including a poverty rate that’s hovered between 18% and 20% since the 1960s. While reflecting on her childhood in San Antonio, Swartz said certain city areas were underdeveloped. In the present day, Swartz shared that although San Antonio boasts an unemployment rate of just 4%, she characterized it as a place built for the “working poor.”