Local News

Locals can see Zoo Lights for a discount on Friday, Sunday

Zoo will be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday

KSAT WEB TEAM

San Antonio Zoo Lights, Powered by CPS Energy (San Antonio Zoo)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is offering discounted admission for locals on Friday and Sunday.

On Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, all Bexar County residents can get into the zoo for $8. The zoo will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Bexar County residents can explore the zoo’s effort toward conservation, animal care and education, and participate in Zoo Lights.

During Zoo Lights, the zoo offers miles of holiday lights, holiday music, 3D displays, and a new lakeside light show. Zoo Lights ends on Dec. 31.

For more information on Locals Day, click here.

