Medical examiner identifies man killed after rear-ending box truck on Southwest Side

Crash happened along Southwest Loop 410 northbound between Old Pearsall Road and Ray Ellison Boulevard.

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE on 11/25: The Bexar County Medical Examiner identified a driver killed after rear-ending a box truck on the Southwest Side of San Antonio.

Reynaldo Trevino, 33, died from blunt force injuries, according to officials. His death was ruled an accident.

Recommended Videos

ORIGINAL STORY: San Antonio police said a driver died Friday afternoon after he rear-ended a box truck on the Southwest Side.

The deadly crash happened around 1 p.m. along Southwest Loop 410 northbound between Old Pearsall Road and Ray Ellison Boulevard.

Authorities said traffic caused the driver of a box truck to slow down on Loop 410, but the driver of a black pickup truck slammed into the box truck from behind.

After first responders arrived, they pronounced the driver of the black pickup truck — a male in his 30s — dead at the scene. SAPD said the driver of the box truck was not injured.

Police said it is not known if either driver was traveling at a high rate of speed.

An SAPD officer on the scene told KSAT that a second accident happened near the fatal accident. However, no one was injured in the second crash, SAPD said.

Southwest Loop 410 between Old Pearsall Road and Ray Ellison Boulevard was closed Friday while officers and the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office worked on their investigations.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Southwest Loop 410 has since reopened.