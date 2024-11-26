Spriester Sessions: Actor William Shatner talks about legacy, iconic roles

SAN ANTONIO – At 93, William Shatner still captivates fans.

While in San Antonio in October for Space Con, KSAT anchor Steve Spriester was able to get a quick interview with the actor.

Shatner graciously explained to the cued-up line of fans that he was doing an interview, and then he would sign the various pictures, books, and even albums that a magic marker would soon grace.

He is most renowned for his portrayals of Captain Kirk in “Star Trek,” T.J. Hooker in the title series, and Denny Crane in “Boston Legal.” San Antonians also can’t forget his role as Stan Fields in the romantic comedy “Miss Congeniality,” set in San Antonio.

In this episode of “Spriester Sessions,” Spriester and Shatner talked about “Star Trek” and beyond. Watch the full episode in the video player above.

