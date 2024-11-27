Giving to charity this holiday season? Know these tips before you donate

SAN ANTONIO – The holidays are a time when many people open their wallets to donate to charities, but if you’re not careful, you could be donating to a scam.

Crooks will often trick people by using names that sound like other charities you may have heard of to get your money.

The Federal Trade Commission offers the following tips to avoid scammers and ensure your money goes to the right place:

Don’t let anyone pressure or rush you into giving up your money, especially over the phone.

If you get a request to donate to a cause on social media, take the time to research the person or organization that shared the request with you. Search for the name plus “complaint,” “review,” “rating” or “scam.” You can also check with organizations like the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Watch or Candid to research charities.

While the caller ID may look legitimate, you can’t always trust it, as crooks can make calls look like they’re coming from your local area code or a specific organization, even if it’s not really them. The FTC said the caller could be anywhere in the world.

Always check a charity’s website to find more information about it and to find legitimate ways to donate to the organization. Check how much your donation will go directly to help programs you care about.

It’s best to donate using a credit card or check. If someone asks you to donate with cryptocurrency, by money wire, gift cards or through digital payment apps, be wary and avoid using those forms of payment.

The Federal Trade Commission offers more charity giving tips here.