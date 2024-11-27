Man arrested for assaulting three children at far Northwest Bexar County preschool, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting three two-year-old children at a far Northwest Bexar County preschool, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Alfredo Xavier Marmolejo, 29, was reported to have “used force” on three children at Excelled Montessori Preschool, BCSO said in a press release.

Surveillance video shows Marmolejo grabbing a two-year-old child by the arm, dragging and aggressively slamming the child on a chair, authorities said.

Marmolejo then appeared to be seen on video slapping another student on the back of the head with his hand, causing the child to fall on the floor, BSCO said.

He then walked toward the back of the classroom, where he bumped into a third child, causing that child to hit their head and also fall to the floor, BCSO said.

Marmolejo is accused of yelling at the third child. He also dragged and slammed that student onto a chair, the sheriff’s office said.

Surveillance video then showed Marmolejo picking up and kicking several items around the classroom, BCSO said.

Marmolejo told investigators, “I did not think what happened in the classroom was that bad.”

He said that “his emotions got the best of him.”

Marmolejo faces three counts of injury to a child and is waiting to be booked in Bexar County jail, BCSO said.

If anyone has additional information on Marmolejo, BCSO asks to call 210-335-6000 or email bcsotips@bexar.org.