Schertz Cibolo Jeep Club brings Christmas cheer by hosting festive parades in Northeast Side

Several Jeep owners have come together to bring Christmas cheer to Schertz, Cibolo and Converse.

SCHERTZ, Texas – Several Jeep owners have teamed up to spread Christmas cheer across Schertz, Cibolo, and Converse for the third year in a row.

The Schertz Cibolo Jeep Club has gathered over 15-20 Jeeps this year to decorate their vehicles with Christmas lights and decorations. The club has set dates throughout December to drive around different neighborhoods.

“Between San Antonio, the suburbs of San Antonio, all the way up to New Braunfels, we’ve got about 10,000 members strong between all of the groups (on Facebook) that we have running around here,” Admin Chris Newville said.

The first parade will begin on Nov. 29 and run every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7-9 p.m. until Dec. 21. Another parade is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Dec. 19.

“We’re going to be doing three runs in Converse and seven runs in Schertz/Cibolo. Every run is about two hours long, about 25 to 30 miles,” Newville said. “As soon as it gets dark, the lights come on.”

Member Janette Wilson recently joined the group after seeing the Jeeps drive through her neighborhood last year.

“I’ve never heard of anything like that before,” Wilson said. “We saw on Facebook a street-by-street where they’re at, where they’re going, so we decided to follow them so we could try to beat them to the next neighborhood.”

Wilson took her six-year-old son to the next neighborhood and said she enjoyed seeing the community together.

“It was just so much fun and seeing the community, how the community responded to that, and seeing how much the kids enjoyed it,” Wilson said.

Details about the neighborhoods the club will visit are available online.

