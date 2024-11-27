Steven McCraw bids farewell after leading Texas DPS for 15 years

AUSTIN – After 15 years of leading the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Col. Steven C. McCraw departed the DPS Headquarters in Austin for the final time on Wednesday. His retirement marks the conclusion of a law enforcement career spanning more than four decades.

Gov. Greg Abbott praised McCraw for his steadfast leadership.

“Director Steve McCraw has headed the Texas Department of Public Safety with integrity and dedication for the last 15 years,” Abbott said. “I thank him for his exceptional service to the state and for always upholding the rule of law in our great state. Director McCraw played a pivotal role in keeping Texans safe, and his legacy will live on for generations.”

State Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa commended McCraw’s tenure as a model of leadership and service.

“Colonel McCraw’s service as DPS Director set a high standard and exemplifies honor, duty, and leadership,” Hinojosa said. “He has been a skilled administrator, a tireless leader, and a strong advocate for the agency. His ability to manage difficult and complex situations demonstrated his commitment to serving and protecting our state.”

Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven P. Mach highlighted McCraw’s contributions, noting improvements in officer pay, equipment, recruitment, and safety.

“DPS is the premiere law enforcement agency it is today in very large part because of his visionary leadership,” Mach said.

McCraw expressed pride in the agency and confidence in its future.

“Serving as the Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety has been the greatest honor of my life,” McCraw said. “I leave knowing that the future of this department is in the best possible hands. The continued efforts and commitment to excellence by those that work at DPS have made, and will continue to make, a profound difference in the lives of the people of this great state.”

Throughout his tenure, McCraw spearheaded significant changes, including implementing a regional command structure, enhancing recruitment, and introducing a mandatory fitness program for officers. During his time as director, 3,144 recruits completed training to join the Texas Highway Patrol.

McCraw’s career began in 1977 as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper. He later served as a narcotics agent before joining the FBI in 1983, where he held several leadership positions, including roles focused on organized crime, counterterrorism, and intelligence. After retiring from the FBI in 2004, McCraw served as Texas Homeland Security Director before becoming DPS Director in 2009.

Since announcing his retirement in August, McCraw has been honored with various awards and a tribute video series titled “Honoring a Lifetime of Service.” Earlier this week, DPS personnel lined the driveway to pay their respects as McCraw left headquarters. Aircraft flew overhead as a final salute to his contributions.

Freeman Martin, a senior official at the Texas Department of Public Safety, will serve as the agency’s new executive director following McCraw’s retirement.