Two businesses damaged in Northeast Side fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two businesses on the Northeast Side were damaged overnight by a fire caused by two commercial dryers, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Fire crews were called to a commercial structure in the 1900 block of Shipman Drive near Fort Sam Houston just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The affected businesses were a sporting goods warehouse and a commercial laundromat, SAFD said.

SAFD said two commercial dryers inside the laundromat were on fire. Crews extinguished the fire, but smoke damage was apparent in both buildings.

Damage from the fire was estimated to be around $40,000, according to SAFD.

No injuries were reported.