Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
60º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Two businesses damaged in Northeast Side fire, SAFD says

Damage estimated to be around $40,000

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAFD, Fire, Northeast Side, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Two businesses on the Northeast Side were damaged overnight by a fire caused by two commercial dryers, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Fire crews were called to a commercial structure in the 1900 block of Shipman Drive near Fort Sam Houston just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The affected businesses were a sporting goods warehouse and a commercial laundromat, SAFD said.

SAFD said two commercial dryers inside the laundromat were on fire. Crews extinguished the fire, but smoke damage was apparent in both buildings.

Damage from the fire was estimated to be around $40,000, according to SAFD.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Mason Hickok headshot

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos