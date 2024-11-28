Man seriously injured in hit-and-run crash on far Northwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was seriously injured after an early morning hit-and-run on the far Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. Thursday near Loop 104 and Braun Road.

A witness said a Jeep hit the man, leaving him unconscious in the street, according to police. The man’s age is not known.

Information as to where the man was walking was limited. KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more details.

The Jeep did not stop after the incident, police said. It is not immediately clear if the driver is facing any charges.