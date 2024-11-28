Skip to main content
Clear icon
55º
Join Insider for Free
Open the KSAT San Antonio Help Desk

Local News

Man seriously injured in hit-and-run crash on far Northwest Side, SAPD says

Driver did not stop after hitting the man

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A man was seriously injured after an early morning hit-and-run on the far Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. Thursday near Loop 104 and Braun Road.

A witness said a Jeep hit the man, leaving him unconscious in the street, according to police. The man’s age is not known.

Information as to where the man was walking was limited. KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more details.

The Jeep did not stop after the incident, police said. It is not immediately clear if the driver is facing any charges.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Mason Hickok headshot

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS