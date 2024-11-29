Where to get a picture with Santa, the Grinch in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you’re planning a family photo with Santa or a silly photo with the Grinch, it’s best to schedule your holiday pictures now before it’s too late.
We’ve compiled a list of places you can get your picture taken with Santa or the Grinch.
Recommended Videos
You’ll want to check the websites for dates and other details. Several locations require reservations.
Where to take pictures with the Grinch:
- Grinch of San Antonio- Nov. 30 from 1-3p.m. Address: 11745 Interstate 10 West Suite 719.
- Becker Properties- Dec. 5 from 4-7 p.m. Address: 4462 Lockhill Selma Road Suite 101.
- Fralo’s partnered with The University Health Women’s and Children’s Hospital- Dec. 7 from noon to 3 p.m. Address: Fralo’s at 23651 I-10.
- Caliente Harley-Davidson- Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Address: 7230 Northwest Loop 410.
- The Westin Riverwalk- Dec. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Address: 420 W Market St.
Where to take pictures with Santa:
- Alamo Quarry Markets: Located at 255 E Basse Road.
- Bass Pro Shops: Located at 17907 Interstate 10 West.
- JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa: Located at 23808 Resort Parkway.
- Ingram Park Mall: Located at 6301 Northwest Loop 410.
- Natural Bridge Caverns: Located at 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Road.
- North Star Mall: Located at 7400 San Pedro Avenue.
- Old West Christmas Light Fest: Located at 242 TX-46 Unit C in Boerne.
- Rolling Oaks Mall: Located at 6909 N Loop 1604 E.
- San Antonio Zoo: Located at 3903 N St. Mary’s St.
- SeaWorld San Antonio: Located at 10500 SeaWorld Drive.
- Shops at La Cantera: Located at 15900 La Cantera Parkway.
- Six Flags Fiesta Texas: Located at 17000 IH-10 West.
- South Park Mall: Located at 2310 SW Military Drive.
- Texas Transportation Museum: Located at 11713 Wetmore Road.
- Trader’s Village: Located at 9333 SW Loop 410.
- Tower of the Americas: Located at 739 E. Cesar Chavez.
Be sure to share your pictures and videos throughout the holiday season on KSAT Connect to be featured on KSAT.com.