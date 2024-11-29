Skip to main content
Where to get a picture with Santa, the Grinch in San Antonio

Reserve a time to take photos with Santa or the Grinch this holiday season

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Girl poses for a picture with Santa while the Grinch is in the background. (Photo by Sean P. Twomey by Pexels)

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you’re planning a family photo with Santa or a silly photo with the Grinch, it’s best to schedule your holiday pictures now before it’s too late.

We’ve compiled a list of places you can get your picture taken with Santa or the Grinch.

You’ll want to check the websites for dates and other details. Several locations require reservations.

Where to take pictures with the Grinch:

Where to take pictures with Santa:

Be sure to share your pictures and videos throughout the holiday season on KSAT Connect to be featured on KSAT.com.

About the Author
Madalynn Lambert headshot

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Judson High School in 2020.

