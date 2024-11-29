Where to get a picture with Santa, the Grinch in San Antonio

Girl poses for a picture with Santa while the Grinch is in the background.

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you’re planning a family photo with Santa or a silly photo with the Grinch, it’s best to schedule your holiday pictures now before it’s too late.

We’ve compiled a list of places you can get your picture taken with Santa or the Grinch.

Recommended Videos

You’ll want to check the websites for dates and other details. Several locations require reservations.

Where to take pictures with the Grinch:

Where to take pictures with Santa:

Be sure to share your pictures and videos throughout the holiday season on KSAT Connect to be featured on KSAT.com.