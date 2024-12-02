Volunteers assemble 5,000 care packages for military graduates

SAN ANTONIO – Volunteers from across San Antonio gathered Monday at the Boeing Center at Tech Port Arena to assemble 5,000 care packages for recent recruit graduates of Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

The effort, led by Operation Gratitude, underscores the city’s commitment to supporting military service members during the holiday season.

The event featured two volunteer shifts during which participants filled packages with snacks, personal care items, and handwritten letters of appreciation. The care packages aim to show encouragement and gratitude to the graduates as they embark on their military careers.

“San Antonio has always been a community of service and gratitude,” said Operation Gratitude Executive Director Meg Barron said. “During the holiday season, our volunteers exemplify the true spirit of giving back by coming together to support the brave men and women beginning their journey of service to our nation.”

The event is part of Operation Gratitude’s larger holiday efforts, including the 12 Days of Gratitude campaign, which runs from Dec. 3–14. The campaign invites Americans to honor and support deployed troops, veterans, and first responders through actions such as writing thank-you letters, donating items, or sponsoring care packages.

Founded in 2003, Operation Gratitude has delivered more than 4 million care packages to deployed troops, recruit graduates, veterans, military families, and first responders. The nonprofit’s mission is to lift spirits and foster a nationwide sense of appreciation for those who serve.