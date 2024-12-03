Discounted tickets available for KSAT Insiders at Coffee Fest’s ‘Hot Holidays on Houston Street’

SAN ANTONIO – Houston Street in downtown San Antonio will come alive with holiday cheer on Saturday, Dec. 7, as the San Antonio Coffee Festival introduces “Hot Holidays on Houston Street,” a festive evening event celebrating the season’s favorite beverages and treats.

KSAT Insiders can get a special discount on tickets to the event. With the code KSATINSIDER, fans can get $10 off per ticket.

Tickets, priced at $40, grant attendees a commemorative holiday mug, eight beverage sampling tickets and access to food sampling while supplies last. Tickets can be purchased here.

Visitors can look forward to more than 35 beverage options, from silky Mexican hot chocolate and rich coffees to holiday-inspired cocktails and soothing teas. Local eateries such as La Panadería and The Beignet Stand will provide sweet and savory treats to complement the drinks.

The event is scheduled for 5-9 p.m. The entrance will be located on Houston Street at North Flores Street, near the Frost Bank Tower.

Entertainment will feature live music on the Etta Mobile Music Venue stage, with performances by Bexar Brass, Mariachi Las Valquirias, The John Spears Quartet, and Claudia Cassiano. For those ready to dance, the Disco Booth, overlooking the San Pedro Creek, will showcase DJ Chacho and Colombian Cowboy.

The evening will also include a curated Holiday Gift Market by SA Local, offering unique shopping opportunities for gifts, and a “Holiday Best Dressed” contest. Attendees may even find themselves amidst intermittent snow flurries, adding a touch of winter magic to the festivities.

Don’t miss this holiday VIP experience. Celebrate the season with good drinks, great food, and live entertainment under the twinkling holiday lights of Houston Street.