‘Disturbing’: Community on edge after body discovered along Northeast Side greenway

SAN ANTONIO – A woman’s unclothed body was discovered along a Northeast Side greenway in San Antonio, sparking a police investigation and leaving the local community uneasy about potential dangers in their neighborhood.

A man was walking along a greenway near FM 78 and Woodlake Parkway around 10 a.m. Monday, when he found the woman’s body in the grass, according to an officer at the scene.

“For that to be visible, that’s disturbing,” said Leon Smith, a nearby neighbor. “It shocks me to know that there was a woman there, and I really hope that someone didn’t kill her.”

Police said the woman showed no signs of life, and the man flagged down authorities driving by.

SAPD said the woman appeared to be between 30 and 60 years old and had no identification. They said she was found without any clothes and had some belongings nearby.

“It’s very scary to know that the kids were walking by this morning or if it was going on this morning, I mean you never know, if it was happening under the bridge when the kids were walking by,” said a woman who asked to remain anonymous. “We don’t know right now if it’s a person out here that we have to be careful with, you know we have kids that play outside at all times of the day and stuff.”

According to police, the woman showed no apparent signs of trauma. Her cause of death is under investigation.

Police said they didn’t think the woman had been in the greenway long.

Grass in that greenway ranges from one to five feet, according to a sergeant on scene.

“It kind of puts things into perspective of the area that we live in you know, it’s not as safe as you think it is,” Smith said.