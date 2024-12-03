East Side park, under shadow of Hays Street Bridge, opens this week

Rendering for a planned park near the Hays St. Bridge in downtown San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – A park on San Antonio’s East Side, under the shadow of the Hays Street Bridge, will open this week.

Berkley V. and Vincent M. Dawson Park opens to the public on Wednesday, according to the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department.

Recommended Videos

Conceptual approval for the park was given in May 2020 by the San Antonio Historic and Design Review Commission, as reported by the San Antonio Business Journal (SABJ).

Features of the park include two skate parks for beginners and advanced skaters, green space, a pavilion, picnic tables and gardens.

A playground and “interpretive signage” for a historical timeline walk at the park is expected to be installed in early 2025, according to the city.

The park’s name honors its previous owners, who donated the property to the city for use as a park in 2007, the SABJ said.