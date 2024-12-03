Skip to main content
Local News

Good Samaritan Community Services offers free parenting classes to families who need

Parenting Support Available for Families in Need

Patty Santos, Reporter

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Tags: Families, Parenting, San Antonio, KSATKids

San Antonio – Every parent knows parenting can be overwhelming and frustrating at times. But you are not alone in that feeling.

Good Samaritan Community Services on the West Side offers several programs designed to strengthen parents and families in the community.

Parents as Teachers is a free home visiting program for families who are expecting or have children under five years old. The program focuses on a child’s milestones, child/parent interaction, and kinder readiness.

Raising Highly Capable Kids is a parenting program that builds confidence and skills to raise healthy, responsible and caring children.

To find out more about the free services, click here.

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017.

Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.

