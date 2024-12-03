Good Samaritan Community Services offers free parenting classes to families who need

San Antonio – Every parent knows parenting can be overwhelming and frustrating at times. But you are not alone in that feeling.

Good Samaritan Community Services on the West Side offers several programs designed to strengthen parents and families in the community.

Parents as Teachers is a free home visiting program for families who are expecting or have children under five years old. The program focuses on a child’s milestones, child/parent interaction, and kinder readiness.

Raising Highly Capable Kids is a parenting program that builds confidence and skills to raise healthy, responsible and caring children.

To find out more about the free services, click here.