Low-cost airline Viva celebrates inaugural nonstop flight from San Antonio to Guadalajara

SAN ANTONIO – Mexico’s ultra-low-cost airline Viva celebrated its inaugural flight on Monday from San Antonio International Airport (SAT) to Guadalajara International Airport (GDL).

The flight marks the airline’s sixth nonstop destination from San Antonio.

The new service offers flights to Guadalajara four times weekly. With the holiday season approaching, Jacob Tyler, air service administrator for the City of San Antonio Aviation Department, emphasized the timing.

“We recognize that we have a demand for travel to Mexico, even more so during the holidays, so it’s the perfect time to introduce more nonstop options to one of the most popular destinations in the region,” Tyler said.

In addition to Guadalajara, Viva operates flights from San Antonio to León/Guanajuato, Mexico City, Querétaro, Torreón, and Monterrey, which saw an increase in service last month.

“Here at Viva, we’re aiming to make travel between Mexico and the United States easier than ever,” said Javier Suarez, Viva’s executive vice president and chief planning and alliances officer. “Both San Antonio and Guadalajara have strong and unique identities, so we’re happy to facilitate a cultural exchange between these two iconic cities. We urge travelers to take advantage of our low fares and modern fleet to discover Mexico’s cultural and natural beauty.”

