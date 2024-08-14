San Antonio International Airport travelers have new nonstop service option to Monterrey, Mexico

SAN ANTONIO – A second Mexican airliner will soon offer nonstop service from San Antonio to Monterrey.

Volaris announced Wednesday that it will launch daily, year-round, nonstop service from San Antonio International Airport (SAT) to Monterrey International Airport (MTY) beginning on Nov. 3.

The airliner will depart San Antonio at 10:25 a.m. and arrive in Monterrey at 11:35 a.m. Departure from Monterrey is at 8 a.m., with arrival in San Antonio at 9:10 a.m.

The new low-cost airline service is the third in San Antonio. Volaris has been operating from San Antonio International Airport since December 2013 and also provides service to Guadalajara and Mexico City.

Viva Aerobus currently offers nonstop service to Monterrey from San Antonio up to three times daily. The Volaris service will give travelers in both regions more options to travel quickly between the two cities.

“We’re so happy to see Volaris expand at SAT and offer this option for our travelers,” said Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports, City of San Antonio Aviation Department. “Monterrey shares many important cultural, educational and business ties with San Antonio. This a win-win for our customers.”