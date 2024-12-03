Skip to main content
Texas Cavaliers River Parade to reveal theme, medal, grand marshal for Fiesta 2025 event

The Texas Cavaliers River Parade is scheduled for Monday, April 28

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

FILE IMAGE - Texas Cavaliers River Parade (KSAT 2021)

SAN ANTONIO – It may be the holiday season, but the Texas Cavaliers are already gearing up for Fiesta.

The Texas Cavaliers on Tuesday will reveal the theme, medal and celebrity grand marshal for 2025’s river parade.

The announcement will take place at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article on KSAT Plus and KSAT’s YouTube page.

The 80th Texas Cavaliers River Parade is scheduled for Monday, April 28.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Jan. 1. Legacy ticket holders can already purchase their spots for the parade.

Proceeds from the event directly support thousands of children in the community through the Texas Cavaliers Charitable Foundation. To date, the foundation has donated more than $17.5 million to more than 100 local children’s charities.

A news release states that attendance at the 2024 event broke records, and tickets were sold out, allowing for a $2.5 million donation to local charities.

Fiesta 2025 is scheduled for April 24-May 4.

