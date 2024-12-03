5 things to know about the Texas Cavalier’s River Parade grand marshal

SAN ANTONIO – Rosemary Kowalski was named the 2025 Texas Cavalier’s River Parade’s grand marshal on Tuesday morning.

Here are five things to know about the new grand marshal:

Kowalski founded the hospitality and culinary service RK Group as a young woman with her husband as a young couple with no prior experience. This has expanded into a successful business that has lasted over 70 years, including a contract with the Henry B. Gonzalez Center.

We were able to talk to her when she celebrated her 70th anniversary of service in 2016 at the age of 92. She is 100 years old as of Sept. 27, according to an article in San Antonio Magazine.

She turned the running of RK Group and Rosemary’s Catering over to her son, Greg, in 1979.

She told KSAT her favorite experiences include serving Pope John Paul II his meals when he visited the Alamo City in 1987.